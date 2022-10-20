Haunted Oklahoma: The Scariest Spots In Our State

By: News 9

Smells of days gone by. Unexplained awakenings. Visions of people who have been dead for decades. The stories of Oklahoma's haunted locations go back to before statehood.

But to find the most haunted we enlisted the help of author Jeff Provine.

“Which is tough gig there's so many awesome stories to be told here in Oklahoma,” said Provine who has written eight books so far on Haunted Oklahoma locations.

“We're going to start at number nine: probably one of the most historical and famous stories the spook light up in the northeast part of the state,” said Provine. “You go out on this country road, and you see a glowing light, some people describe it as big as a beach ball some says it's just a little spot: red and green and blue all different colors.”

“Number 8 one of my favorite sights Ft. Washita,” continued Provine.

The former US military post built in 1842 War re-enactors frequent the fort often getting more of a history lesson than they bargained for. That includes two who were near this bridge when they saw a person holding a lantern.

“They said the closer the light got they realized it was a woman and when she got a little closer they realized she had no feet or head,” recalled Longtime Site Manager Jim Argo.

Aunt Jane, a headless ghost, who's known to walk around this part of the fort is the most well-known. But there are plenty of others.

A security guard once noticed some soldiers on horseback.

“They rode right by him, he waved at them and they just kept riding and they went right through the fence and right to the road,” said Argo.

Multiple re-enactors have spotted an officer on the front porch of the barracks watching the sun go down.

“And when the sun went down the officer disappeared.”

But the Bohanan cabin is said to be the most haunted.

“Whatever it is, it don't like women,” said Argo. “The re-enactors who stayed in it had their clothing moved, reshuffled, sometimes torn up.”

Doors slam, windows rattle, a woman is sometimes seen sitting at this table.

“We've had digital recorders left in here overnight (record) babies crying.”

Argo says even those who don't know the haunted history of the cabin have felt it.

“They can't breathe, they get a closed in feeling they can't stay in there.”

The Fort's ghost tour is a popular one. Argo says folks almost always see something or catch it on camera.

“I've seen pictures where mist took the shape of a little girl praying at a grave, I've seen mists that look like soldiers in line at the cemetery.”

But as quickly as those ghosts disappear so to the tickets. They are already sold out for 2022. Tickets for next year open on October 1 but typically sell out within a day or two.

Number seven is Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa where the music doesn't die even if the performers have.

“My favorite story about it is the famous country musician Bob Wills still shows up. He famously played there all the time during the 20th century,” said Provine. “He's still going on tour. And they recognize him it's his hat and his outfit. It's what he wore.”

Number 6 Kendell's Restaurant in Noble and the woman in black who cooks up mischief in the back room.

Elected to our number 5 position: The Governor's mansion in Oklahoma City.

“Governor Alfalfa Bill Murray from the 1920's and 30's likes to hang out there they say,” said Provine.

Number 4 is the 45th Infantry Museum. The memorabilia on display here aren't the only relics greeting visitors. Provine recounts this conversation workers had with a couple guests:

‘“The guy wearing a WW1 uniform standing out there in the front we tried to chat with him but he just stared and stared so we went on ‘we don't have any re-enactors’. So, he went to check and there was no one there.’

A failed government experiment, members of Oklahoma City elite still entertaining decades after their death. Things get even spookier Thursday night when we continue our countdown.



