By: News 9

Latest Information On Large Fire In Grady County

Grady County Officials Ask For OSBI's Assistance Into Large Commercial Fire

Fire Continues To Burn At Facility Near Downtown Chickasha

(UPDATE 4:29 p.m., October 19, 2022): In a joint-request, Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Ninnekah Police Chief Scott Miller called on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation take the lead on Wednesday’s fire.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is on scene. Numerous federal agencies are also assisting with the investigations.

Hicks previously requested OSBI ‘s lead the investigation on another Grady County fire back in August.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is the original story.

A commercial fire continues to burn Wednesday at a business in Grady County.

The fire is burning at the H&B Machine and Manufacturing facility located near U.S. Route 277 in Ninnekah.

The Grady County Fire Department is receiving assistance from the Caddo County Fire Department on this fire.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has also been asked to handle traffic in the area.

An official with the state's Department of Environmental Quality told News 9 that they are heading to the scene.

News 9 also confirmed that the state's fire marshal is also at the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story.