Former OU Football Star & NFL Standout Visits Local High School

When Gerald McCoy graduated from Southeast High School, everyone expected great things from him, but leave it up to Gerald to exceed those expectations.

McCoy was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and a standout at the University of Oklahoma. Gerald was also selected to play in the NFL Pro Bowl 6 years in a row, and he has never forgotten where he’s from.

“I don’t get the chance to come back as much as I want, but any opportunity I have to come back I take it, because I love my school, I represent my city and my school to the fullest,” said McCoy.

McCoy made a special stop at his former high school to encourage students about their potential.

“Don’t let nobody tell you that you can’t do it, I’m a walking example of that. And you can get out and you can do it from right here on the south side of Oklahoma City,” said McCoy.

“For him to actually give us some inspiration knowing that we can come and do what he did, it’s just a great experience,” said Southeast high school student, Keaun Holland.

McCoy opened up to the students about everything from the passing of his mother at 18 years old, the injuries he sustained in his first years in the NFL and how he handled adversity. He even talked about his appearance on the Family feud.

“I said I’m from the 405, Steve Harvey asked me again, I said I’m from the 405,” said McCoy.

“I think back to what I had to work with, and I say if I can give any of these kids the opportunity to have something better than what I had, I going to do it,” said McCoy.

The Southeast students took to heart his message of hope.

“Oh yeah, it’s encouraged me to an actual D1 offer and go play for the league where he was,” said Southeast High School student, LaDainian Fields

McCoy spent the day at his alma mater taking pictures and even watched some of the football practice, just so the students would get one message.

“Not let being here determine if I was going to make it or not,” said McCoy.



