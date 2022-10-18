Electric Vehicle Company Shipping To Oklahoma

Tuesday, October 18th 2022, 10:16 am
The electric vehicle startup, Canoo, is coming to Oklahoma and has sold several thousand more cars ahead of production.
Two car rental companies have agreed to buy 15,000 cars from the company.
Canoo originally planned to start shipping cars from the facility in Pryor next year, but there have been many delays and an opening date for the factory has yet to have been set.
