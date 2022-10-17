Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

By: News 9

2 Killed, 2 Others In Critical Condition After Stillwater Crash

-

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning.

According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash.

﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 51 when they struck another vehicle head-on traveling in the outside westbound lane.

The passengers in both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.