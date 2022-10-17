By: News 9

OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody

OCPD: Man Breaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence, Barricades Himself Inside

UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody.

Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested.

His identity has not been released.

Below is the original story.

Oklahoma City police said a man has barricaded himself inside a home on the city's southeast side.

Authorities said the man broke into his ex-girlfriend's home Monday near Southeast 48th Street and South Sooner Road.

Police said they believe the man is in the home alone.

The woman has previously filed a victim protective order, officers said.

This is a developing story.