OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody


Monday, October 17th 2022, 4:43 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody.

Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested.

His identity has not been released.

Below is the original story.

-------------------------------------------

Oklahoma City police said a man has barricaded himself inside a home on the city's southeast side.

Authorities said the man broke into his ex-girlfriend's home Monday near Southeast 48th Street and South Sooner Road.

Police said they believe the man is in the home alone.

The woman has previously filed a victim protective order, officers said.

This is a developing story.

