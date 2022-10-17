OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water

By: News 9

Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet.

The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs.

This is the second time this year that the trust has pulled from Canton due to the drought.