Inaugural 'Polo On The River' Went Without A Hitch In Oklahoma City

Riders from near and far saddled up here in Oklahoma's historical Stockyard City.

“I think there's some from Missouri, I think there's some from Kansas, Oklahoma,” Stan Miller said.

“The Wild Wild West was won by the people that conquered the West in a sense and they used horses to do that. We use horses for our sport honoring them as the true athletes that we ride,” Kelly Coldiron said.

Coldiron is referring to polo.

“I have been playing for seven years and I have been riding all of my life,” Coldiron said.

Coldiron said she loves the sport she loves and wants to see more of in Oklahoma

“We are a small group. There's not a lot of people that have learned to ride and play polo. The opportunities for polo in Oklahoma are growing. We're here showing the public all about what polo really is,” Coldiron said.

Coldiron plans to host several weekend series in Riverpark geared towards teaching people about animals and enjoying a few polo matches.

Folks said they hope polo on the river helps remove some of the stereotypes associated with the sport.

“It's a really great opportunity to remove some barriers to the sport. Anyone can ride it's not a matter of cost. You don't have to have a horse, you don't have to have all the gear take it one piece at a time and people are very generous and willing to help as you get started,” Jenn Stewart said.

“It's really truly one of the most exciting, beautiful sports on the planet. You can see it on tv and you can see the horses, but until you hear them and until you see the players and how aggressive it is and how athletic these horses are and the players you really can't comprehend it until you see it up close and live it's amazing,” Miller said.

