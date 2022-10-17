8 Wounded In Shooting Near James Madison University; Suspect Arrested

By: CBS News

A suspect is in custody, authorities said, after a shooting near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in the early morning hours Sunday left eight people wounded. All are expected to survive.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., multiple gunshots were fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering near the JMU campus, Harrisonburg police said in a statement. Eight people, ages 18 to 27, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, police announced they had arrested a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, on charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the city of Harrisonburg tweeted Sunday.

In a statement, James Madison University Police Chief Anthony Matos said the victims "are not students currently enrolled," but that regardless, "it is important to keep them in your thoughts as they recover."

There was no word on the circumstances that precipitated the shooting or a possible motive. Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting to determine if any additional suspects were involved.