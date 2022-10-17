Sheriff: Canadian County Jail Riot Was Caused By Inmates Wanting More Breakfast

By: News 9

A corrections officer was injured during an incident Sunday morning at the Canadian County Jail, according to authorities.

The Canadian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the inmates at the jail complained about not being served enough food at breakfast.

The inmates then assaulted a corrections officer, took his defense spray and used it on him, CCSO said.

"Apparently, when we were serving breakfast this morning, there were a couple inmates that wanted more food so they assaulted three of my detention officers. (They) took away their OC spray and used it against the detention officers," said Canadian Co. Sheriff Chris West.

Tactical teams were called in and used flash bangs on the inmates, according to CCSO.

CCSO said tactical teams were able to get the jail under control.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.



