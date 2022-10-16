Oklahoma Veterans Fly High On Ride Of A Lifetime

-

A nonprofit organization is taking a group of veterans from El Reno to the skies, giving them the best view of the Sooner State.

Eight military veterans strapped in for the ride of a lifetime.

“You know the one thing about aging that I think most people don't realize is you're never too old to be able to do anything you want to do or dream about doing,” Don Blose said.

Up first was Jim Morton.

“I started in the Oklahoma National Guard 45th division in 1947 and I switched to the Air Force in 1951 and I retired in 1977,” Morton said.

Spanish Cove Retirement Village and the nonprofit honored Morton and other veterans at the assisted living facility for their service.

“I'm from Yukon so I don't recognize all of the neighborhood here in El Reno but I could spot the car agencies because of the number of cars that were neatly lined up,” Morton said.

Dream flight took veterans up in a Boeing Steering Biplane, giving the veteran the front seat for the perfect view.

“It's a World War II era biplane which is symbolic of their military service,” Debbie Miller said.

Their friends and families watched on the sidelines cheering their loved ones on. Debbi Miller with the assisted living facility said this is their second group of veterans to take a dream flight.

“We had six World War II veterans that go up last year. All of them were in their 90s and some of them said that they were kind of scared to do it, didn't want to do it and afterward, they said it was one of the greatest things they've ever done in their life,” Miller said.

Miller said this ride is to say thank the veterans for their service.