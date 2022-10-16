Missing 69-Year-Old Found In Kansas, Silver Alert Canceled

Saturday, October 15th 2022, 7:56 pm
UPDATE 7:53 PM: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Pete Rollins was found in Kansas and is with a highway patrol trooper. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
---
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Pete Rollins out of Lawton, Oklahoma.
OHP said Rollins was last seen Thursday, Oct. 13th at the Lawton Indian Hospital around 10 a.m.
Rollins is 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.
Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
OHP says he could be driving a white 2003 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma tag DZY856.
If you see Rollins or have any information, call 911.
October 15th, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
July 15th, 2022
October 16th, 2022
October 16th, 2022
October 16th, 2022
October 16th, 2022