Missing 69-Year-Old Found In Kansas, Silver Alert Canceled

By: News 9

-

UPDATE 7:53 PM: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Pete Rollins was found in Kansas and is with a highway patrol trooper. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

---

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Pete Rollins out of Lawton, Oklahoma.

OHP said Rollins was last seen Thursday, Oct. 13th at the Lawton Indian Hospital around 10 a.m.

Rollins is 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

OHP says he could be driving a white 2003 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma tag DZY856.

If you see Rollins or have any information, call 911.