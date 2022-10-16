OHP: 20-Year-Old Man Dies After Woodward County Crash


Saturday, October 15th 2022, 10:27 pm

By: News 9


WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 20-year-old man died after a crash early Saturday morning in Woodward County.

OHP said Jacob Price died at an Oklahoma City Hospital.

Price was the passenger in a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Kegan Mink, 19, according to the OHP.

Authorities said he was driving west on E. County Road 45 and failed to stop at a stop sign at S. County Road 198.

OHP says the truck drove through the intersection, hit an embankment and went through a barbed wire fence gate.

Price was taken to a hospital in critical condition with trunk injuries. Authorities said Mink was not injured.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
