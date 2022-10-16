Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

By: News 9

Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11.

(UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m.

(UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Beckham and Roger Mills counties until 12:15 a.m.

(UPDATE 11:23 p.m.) A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Washita, Cleveland, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties until 12 a.m.

(UPDATE 10:23 p.m.) Canadian and Oklahoma counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:45 p.m. Beckham County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11 p.m.

(UPDATE 9:45 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Canadian County until 10:30 p.m.

(UPDATE 9:30 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Beckham and Roger Mills counties until 10:15 p.m.

(UPDATE 8:55 p.m.) News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter said storms over Custer, Blaine, and Kingfisher counties are no longer severe. However, they are still headed toward the Oklahoma City metro area at a speed of about 25 mph.

(UPDATE 8:51 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Roger Mills County until 9:30 p.m.

(UPDATE 8:22 p.m.) News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter said that severe thunderstorms over Dewey, Custer, Blaine, and Kingfisher counties are moving east-southeast around 20 mph. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

(UPDATE 7:53 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Custer, Dewey, and Roger Mills counties until 8:30 p.m.

(UPDATE 7:36 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for areas along and south of Interstate 40 until 2 a.m.

(UPDATE 7:25 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Murray, Carter, Johnston, and Pontotoc counties until 8 p.m. Meteorologist Cassie Heiter says the storm is moving northeast around 30 mph and is capable of golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

(UPDATE 7:00 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Dewey, Ellis, and Woodward counties until 7:15 p.m. Saturday. News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor say the storm near Camargo, moving toward Taloga, has golf ball-sized hail in it.

Severe weather and at least some rain are possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The big risks are hail and wind. The Oklahoma City metro will see rain later Saturday night after 10.

***

Rain and storms will be on the way late Saturday afternoon along a stalled front.

As we head into the night, the storms will drift south. Hail and damaging winds are possible in stronger cells.

Severe threats drop overnight, and rain chances linger Sunday.