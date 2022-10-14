Police Release Photos Of Suspects Wanted In Connection To Violent Beating Of Metro Man

-

The victim of a violent beating outside of a bar in northwest Oklahoma City is closer to justice. Oklahoma City police released a photo of three men at the Friends of Friends bar last weekend.

Assault investigators need the public’s help identifying the men in the picture. They men are wanted in connection to the violent beating of 42-year-old Greg Simon.

“They don’t deserve to be on the streets for what they did to him,” said Nicole Wilson, victim’s fiancé.

The screenshot was taken from cameras at front doors of the bar west Memorial Road and Portland Avenue. Police said the attack happened in the bar's parking lot after closing hours. Simon's fiancé and mother spoke to News 9 outside of a local hospital’s intensive care unit earlier this week.

“It was two to three men that jumped him, and they stomped on his head,” said Wilson. “He is very critically injured. He was brutally attacked and robbed.”

The bar bouncer said off-camera the suspects were not regulars, and he did not have any interaction with them. The suspects are accused of stealing Simon's phone and wallet.

“We’re trying to find answers and we keep looking and the word gets out we’ll get through this,” said Glenda Franklin, victim’s mother. “The main thing we’re asking for prayers and for his wellness and his recovery time.”

Call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you recognize the suspects. Police said tips can remain anonymous.



