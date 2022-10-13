$110 Million Investment Will Go Toward New Boys & Girls Club Facilities In OKC

-

More youth centers are coming to Oklahoma City thanks to MAPS 4 project funding.

Out of the MAPS 4 budget, $110 million are going to support and expand the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County.

Boys and Girls Club Oklahoma County president and chief executive officer Teena Belcik received approval to become the operator for these youth centers. In the coming years, the city will open four brand new facilities.

“The problem is some of these are small spaces, and we are only able to accommodate 50 kids and there may be 200 kids that want to come, and these youth centers will be larger and able to hold more kids,” Belcik said.

Right now, there are 18 Boys and Girls Clubs in Oklahoma City serving 15,000 kids across the metro.

The investment will mean more developmental activities for students.

"We will also have programs in leadership and STEM activities, art activities, lots of sports,” Belcik said. “We will do work force development and college and career planning help with homework.”

Fifty-four percent of students who go through the Boys and Girls club said the program saved their lives.

"It kept them away from drugs, kept them out of gangs,” Belcik said. “Helped them stay in school and succeed and helped them learn what they want to do when they grow up.”

Belcik believes these new clubs will change the city.

"This is going to be transformational for Oklahoma City,” Belcik said. “I am so excited for our kids throughout the entire Oklahoma City community."

The first new club is set to open in 2026, Belcik said.