Overnight Standoff In Norman Ends As Police Make Arrest

By: News 9

The Norman Police Department has ended a 12-hour standoff after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home.

The standoff began when Norman Police responded to a burglary in progress at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, in a neighborhood near North Porter Avenue and East Tecumseh Road

The suspect, Alexander Daniel Torvi, was a relative of the homeowners, but did not have permission to enter the home.

In addition, Norman Police said officers were told Torvi had made statements that he would force police officers to kill him. Police also found Torvi had multiple firearms once they established a perimeter around the home.

Norman police said at around 1 a.m., after repeated attempts at communication and negotiation, the suspect began shooting at officers, firing several dozen rounds across multiple periods of time.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Torvi peacefully surrendered to police.

Torvi was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on two complaints of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary in the second-degree, malicious injury to property and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Officers said they did not return fire, and no one was injured.

The Norman Police Department said this incident is still under investigation