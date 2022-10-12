Links Mentioned On Oct. 12, 2022


2023 Redbud Classic Coming Soon

The 2023 Redbud Classic event features cycling, running and walking events, all coming from April 15 & 16.

To sign up, click here.

New Norman City Council Ward Boundaries Take Effect 

Residents are advised that new City Council Ward boundaries in Norman go into effect Thursday, October 13, 2022. Residents can access an interactive map of the new ward boundaries by clicking here.
