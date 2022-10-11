Viral Sensation: Pup Helps Raise Awareness For Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

By: Chris Yu

A dog with a huge social media following is raising awareness about the importance of adopting animals in Oklahoma City.

Anna, a pit bull mix, has about 160,000 followers on TikTok and has amassed 10.2 million likes.

Her mom, Ava, adopted Anna from Oklahoma City Animal Welfare in February after initially fostering her. Ava said she then began posting videos of Anna on TikTok as a joke. But Anna's popularity skyrocketed, so Ava continued posting videos of Anna going on adventures, chomping on her favorite treats, flashing her big grin, and wearing various outfits.

"Something about her just stole the hearts of a lot of people," said Ava. "So many people are saying, 'I want a dog that looks just like Anna.'"

Since Anna has such a strong social media presence on TikTok, Ava is using the platform to dispel misconceptions about pit bulls and raise awareness about the importance of adopting from Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

"Because they were the ones that ultimately saved Anna's life and gave her a second chance at life," said Ava.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare told News 9 that as of Tuesday, the shelter had 421 dogs, exceeding its capacity of 297. In addition, 404 dogs and 446 cats were being fostered, illustrating the importance of the need to adopt.

"I think the Oklahoma area it's the worst I've ever seen it in terms of, you know, stray animals and cases of animal abuse," said Ava.

In addition to her influence on TikTok, Anna is competing in a national contest called America's Favorite Pet. As of Tuesday, she was first place in the quarterfinals. Ava said if they win it all, she will donate a portion of the $10,000 grand prize to OKC Animal Welfare.

Click here to vote for Anna as America's Favorite Pet. Follow her on TikTok @annatherescue.

Click here to learn how to adopt from Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.



