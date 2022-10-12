Police Arrest 1 In Connection With Yukon Shooting


Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 10:18 pm

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

Yukon and Oklahoma City police teamed up to arrest a man in connection with a shooting in Yukon Monday night.

According to police, Camron Farmer was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant in west OKC.

Farmer was initially a person of interest in the shooting.

He was booked into the Canadian County Jail on five complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.
