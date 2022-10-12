Police Arrest 1 In Connection With Yukon Shooting

Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 10:18 pm
Yukon and Oklahoma City police teamed up to arrest a man in connection with a shooting in Yukon Monday night.
According to police, Camron Farmer was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant in west OKC.
Farmer was initially a person of interest in the shooting.
He was booked into the Canadian County Jail on five complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.
