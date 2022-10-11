Department Of Transportation Seeking Feedback For Future Project

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking for public feedback for a project which will replace the bridge over State Highway 74 at I-35 in Goldsby.

The proposed plan would widen I-35 to six lanes and would modernize the interchange.

ODOT is asking for feedback on five different designs and two ramp options.

To take an ODOT survey and provide feedback, click here.

Citizens have until Oct. 31 to comment.