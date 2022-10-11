Current Fire Danger And What Oklahomans Can Do To Stay Safe

By: News 9

The state forestry service has 27 counties under a burn ban.

The ban includes Oklahoma, Logan, Canadian and Pottawatomie counties.

This week is also fire prevention week across the country, and Oklahoma Firefighters are advising families on what they can do to stay safe.

Firefighters said to check to make sure your smoke detectors are working properly, to clean your fireplaces and chimneys, keep flammable objects away from heating units and never leave burning candles or items on your stove.