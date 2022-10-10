New Survey Shows Fastest, Most Accurate Fast Food Restaurants

By: News 9

A new survey for this year shows Taco Bell has the fastest drive-thru service among America's fast food restaurants.

QSR magazine surveyed more than a thousand people, and they said Taco Bell's drive-thru was the fastest with the average order-to-completion clocking in at just under 3 minutes and 42 seconds.

Dunkin Donuts and Kentucky Fried Chicken came in second and third, respectively.

In terms of accuracy in orders compared to what the customer received, the survey said Arby's took the top spot, followed by McDonald's and Burger King.