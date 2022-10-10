By: News 9

Pardon And Parole Board Holding Hearing For Man COnvicted Of 1993 Murder

The Pardon and Parole Board will hold a clemency hearing on Wednesday morning for death row inmate Richard Fairchild.

Fairchild was convicted in 1993 of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old child.

Fairchild was diagnosed with a brain injury from boxing when he was younger, and the Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty is pleading for him to be spared from lethal injection.