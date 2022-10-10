Pardon And Parole Board Holding Hearing For Man Convicted Of 1993 Murder

Monday, October 10th 2022, 12:33 pm
The Pardon and Parole Board will hold a clemency hearing on Wednesday morning for death row inmate Richard Fairchild.
Fairchild was convicted in 1993 of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old child.
Fairchild was diagnosed with a brain injury from boxing when he was younger, and the Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty is pleading for him to be spared from lethal injection.
October 10th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022