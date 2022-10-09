Venables Says He Expects Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel To Return This Week


Sunday, October 9th 2022, 4:37 pm

By: News On 6, News 9, Dean Blevins


NORMAN, Okla. -

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to make his return to the field this weekend against Kansas, according to News 9's Dean Blevins.

Blevins sat down with Coach Venables on Sunday, where he said he expects Gabriel back.

Venables also said that safety Billy Bowman is not expected to return this week.

