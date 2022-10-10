Cowboys Keep Undefeated Streak, Remain In Top 10 Of AP's Top 25

By: News On 6, News 9

The OSU Cowboys kept their undefeated streak after their win against the Red Raiders on Saturday and stayed within the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 college football poll.

The Cowboys moved down one spot to No. 8. Oklahoma State is set to take on the Horned Frogs next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against Texas Saturday and getting dropped from the Top 25 completely last week. Oklahoma will take on the Kansas Jayhawks next Saturday at 11 a.m.

The top five spots got shuffled around with Georgia and Ohio State reigning at the top two spots.