1 Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Cow On Highway 39


Sunday, October 9th 2022, 7:49 am

By: News 9


A man was injured after crashing into a cow with his motorcycle on Highway 39 near Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said this happened at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist, Jesse Foster, 32, was heading westbound on OK-39 when a cow crossed into the path.

Foster was transported by EMSA to OU Health with multiple injuries, but he is expected to be okay, according to OHP.
