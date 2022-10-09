1 Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Cow On Highway 39

Sunday, October 9th 2022, 7:49 am
A man was injured after crashing into a cow with his motorcycle on Highway 39 near Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers said this happened at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist, Jesse Foster, 32, was heading westbound on OK-39 when a cow crossed into the path.
Foster was transported by EMSA to OU Health with multiple injuries, but he is expected to be okay, according to OHP.
October 9th, 2022
October 9th, 2022
October 9th, 2022
October 9th, 2022
October 10th, 2022
October 10th, 2022
October 10th, 2022
October 10th, 2022