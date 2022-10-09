1 Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Cow On Highway 39

By: News 9

A man was injured after crashing into a cow with his motorcycle on Highway 39 near Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said this happened at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist, Jesse Foster, 32, was heading westbound on OK-39 when a cow crossed into the path.

Foster was transported by EMSA to OU Health with multiple injuries, but he is expected to be okay, according to OHP.