By: News 9

Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed.

He leaves behind his girlfriend who he recently proposed to.

The family put together a GoFundMe to help his fiancée with unexpected expenses.