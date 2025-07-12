Oklahoma Romance Writers Guild to host RomanceLahoma conference Aug. 1–2

The Oklahoma Romance Writers Guild will host RomanceLahoma on Aug. 1–2 in Oklahoma City, offering two days of writing, publishing and marketing sessions for writers

By: Digital Intern

The Oklahoma Romance Writers Guild is hosting RomanceLahoma in Oklahoma City Aug. 1–2 to support aspiring and experienced romance writers statewide. The conference offers sessions on writing, publishing and marketing, plus networking with editors and agents. Guild President Sabrina Fish and Vice President Sarah Bale detail what attendees can expect.

What you can expect at RomanceLahoma

RomanceLahoma is a two‑day conference featuring resource sessions and networking opportunities to connect with editors and agents. The second day includes the Red Dirt Romance Book Event, where attendees can meet published authors and read their latest work.

If interested, how do you start writing?

Fish and Bale encourage prospective writers to attend the conference for resources, support and networking. The event caters to all skill levels, from beginners to advanced writers.

Why are books increasing in popularity?

BookTok, a corner of TikTok where users share book reviews and recommendations across genres, has surged in popularity and significantly influenced publishing and book sales. The community offers space for connection and keeps readers current on evolving romance trends.

“That is what human experience is about—it's about relationship, and that's what romance novels are,” Fish said.

How are federal grants affecting the Oklahoma Romance Writers Guild?

Due to federal funding cuts, the Oklahoma Romance Writers Guild did not receive a grant this year. Donations and sponsorships via their website help support the nonprofit. Both the conference and the Heart Awards book contest serve as fundraisers, ensuring the guild remains free to all.