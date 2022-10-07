OSU Hosting Texas Tech While Sooners Meet Longhorns In Dallas


Friday, October 7th 2022, 6:52 am

By: News 9


On Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners make the trek to Dallas this week to play the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and Oklahoma State hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Stillwater.

The Red River Showdown kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and the Cowboys play the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m.

Both the Sooners and Longhorns are heading into the game with three wins and two losses, with Oklahoma's losses coming from Kansas State and Texas Christian, and Texas' coming from Alabama and Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is undefeated this season, heading into Saturday's game 4-0, having taken a bye week earlier in the season.
