OKCFD Unveils New Mobile Ventilation Unit

Thursday, October 6th 2022, 9:50 am
The Oklahoma City Fire Department was able to show off some new equipment they plan to use when combatting fires.
The department says this mobile ventilation unit is basically a big fan mounted on a truck.
Firefighters said the MVU will help them remove smoke and toxic gasses from large structures, which will help people get back to their homes faster following a fire.
October 6th, 2022
October 7th, 2022
October 7th, 2022
October 7th, 2022
October 7th, 2022
October 7th, 2022
October 7th, 2022
October 7th, 2022