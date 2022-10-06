OKCFD Unveils New Mobile Ventilation Unit


Thursday, October 6th 2022, 9:50 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was able to show off some new equipment they plan to use when combatting fires.

The department says this mobile ventilation unit is basically a big fan mounted on a truck.

Firefighters said the MVU will help them remove smoke and toxic gasses from large structures, which will help people get back to their homes faster following a fire.
