What are the best treatments for dark spots on skin?

Dr. Lacey Anderson explains how to treat and prevent skin dark spots, from over-the-counter products to professional dermatology procedures.

By: Graham Dowers

Dark spots, also called hyperpigmentation, are caused by an overproduction of melanin. Common triggers include sun exposure, hormonal changes, acne, eczema, and skin injuries.

What over-the-counter treatments are good for dark spots?

Dr. Lacy Anderson said there are several effective over-the-counter treatments. Azelaic acid helps reduce melanin production, vitamin C can lighten dark spots, and retinoids promote cell turnover while fading discoloration.

Hydroquinone is another agent that reduces melanin, and kojic acid provides a natural option. Over-the-counter chemical peels can also help remove discolored skin cells and reveal brighter skin.

Can dermatologists help treat dark spots?

If those remedies don’t work, Dr. Anderson says stronger treatments are available through dermatologists. Professional options include laser treatments, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, cryotherapy, and microneedling.

How can I prevent dark spots on skin?

Dr. Anderson emphasized prevention, recommending daily sunscreen use to protect against future dark spots. She also advised consulting a dermatologist if at-home treatments aren’t effective.