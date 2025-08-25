What are the best treatments for dark spots on skin?

Monday, August 25th 2025, 1:39 pm
Dark spots, also called hyperpigmentation, are caused by an overproduction of melanin. Common triggers include sun exposure, hormonal changes, acne, eczema, and skin injuries.
Dr. Lacy Anderson said there are several effective over-the-counter treatments. Azelaic acid helps reduce melanin production, vitamin C can lighten dark spots, and retinoids promote cell turnover while fading discoloration.
Hydroquinone is another agent that reduces melanin, and kojic acid provides a natural option. Over-the-counter chemical peels can also help remove discolored skin cells and reveal brighter skin.
If those remedies don’t work, Dr. Anderson says stronger treatments are available through dermatologists. Professional options include laser treatments, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, cryotherapy, and microneedling.
Dr. Anderson emphasized prevention, recommending daily sunscreen use to protect against future dark spots. She also advised consulting a dermatologist if at-home treatments aren’t effective.
