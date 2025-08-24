National Recognition: Oklahoma Student Named Finalist for Esteemed FFA Award

Hard work paying off, Hydro's Ryder Klaassen is in the running for prestigious National FFA Award. Honoring his dedication to agricultural excellence and state representation.

By: Kylee Dedmon

-

A student from Hydro is not only making his small-town proud, but the entire state of Oklahoma as he is receiving national recognition.

Ryder Klaassen has been selected as a finalist for one of the FFA’s organization’s top awards, an honor that highlights both his dedication to agriculture and the success of Oklahoma’s Future Farmers of America program.

FFA is the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.



The best of the best. National FFA annually recognizes FFA members who rise to the top with the American Star Awards. These members have gone above and beyond in their attitude, involvement, community service and supervised agricultural experience. Finalists for these awards have mastered skills in production, finance, management and/or research.

Ryder Klaassen knew from an early age that farming was his passion, and now a junior at Oklahoma State University, he is making that dream a reality.





Ryder Klaassen rents three farms and grows wheat, black-eyed peas, mung beans, and cotton in rotation. He has negotiated and held several contracts in domestic and global markets. Klaassen is a member of the Hydro-Eakly FFA Chapter in Oklahoma, and his FFA advisor is Chris Klaassen.

"Growing up, I started at about 9-year-olds, me and my dad decided to put together a very highly diverse SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) program for me and it's been challenging since day 1," Klaassen said. "Building it up from a small herd to now, consistently being able to develop that herd into about 17 cows now, and then dealing with the crop side, I started with about 60 acres when I was about 12-years-old, and now finally have about 420 acres that I rent."

Ryder has been a part of the FFA organization since the 8th grade.

This is his third and last chance to enter the FFA American Star Awards.

"I want to do it one more time just so I can prove to everybody what my true application was, and show them everything that I've learned and gained through the knowledge of FFA," Klaassen said.

Ryder is a finalist for the American Star Farmer award.

According to the National FFA Organization, this award is awarded to the FFA member that demonstrates the top production agriculture supervised agricultural experience in the nation. The member must demonstrate outstanding achievement, active FFA participation and an exemplary scholastic record.

He is the only Oklahoman to represent the state at the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis this fall.

"I feel very encouraged and just due to the fact that I can represent the state of Oklahoma, not only as an American Star Finalist for Star Farmer, but being the only finalist in the Star categories," Klaassen said. " There is a little it of pressure and a little stress in my life just because I've been working on this application for a very long time, and I want to give it back to the state of Oklahoma and win the Star Farmer award."

The American Star Awards represent the best to the best among thousands of American FFA Degree recipients. The award recognizes FFA members who have developed outstanding agricultural skills and competencies by completing a supervised agricultural experience program," according to the National FFA Organization. "Other requirements to achieve the award include demonstrating top management skills; completing key agricultural education, scholastic and leadership requirements; and earning an American FFA Degree, the organization’s highest level of student accomplishment."

This award is a long time coming for the Klaassen family, this award is about more than just himself, Ryder's sister also reached this level of achievement not long ago.

"I want to win this for my sister, my sister was also a National Star Farmer Finalist back in 2021 I believe, and she didn't win it so I would like to win this just for her," Klaassen said.

Ryder said when he turned in his application earlier this summer, the state of Oklahoma wanted him to represent the Sooner State at the national level.

"At the end of the day, I just want to say thank you to the state for letting me be able to be a part of this opportunity," Klaassen said.

Ryder will have his interview with the panel of judges on Tuesday. The winners will be announced on October 31st in Indianapolis.

Ryder will get his American FFA Degree at the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo.

The requirements to earn the American FFA Degree are set forth in the National FFA Constitution. To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree, members must meet qualifications such as receiving a State FFA Degree, holding active membership for the past three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural.

Ryder plans to graduate from Oklahoma State University with a degree in animal science and a double minor in agriculture business and agriculture economics.