Oklahoma High School Ranks In Top 1% Nationally


Thursday, October 6th 2022, 6:48 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics ranked in the top 1% of public high schools nationwide.

The ranking was based off academic statistics, college readiness and great reviews from students and parents.

Out of 451 schools in the state, OSSM was the highest ranked public school and ranks first for STEM in Oklahoma.
