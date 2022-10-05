Links Mentioned On Oct. 5, 2022

By: News 9

-

Links mentioned during News 9's newscasts on Oct. 5, 2022.

Wellness Wednesday: Equine Therapy

A local therapeutic riding program is helping change the lives of Oklahomans with disabilities.

The Savannah Station Therapy Riding Program, located in Yukon, is offering hope and healing with horses.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, click here.

Edmond Officer On Life Support Getting Help Through Online Fundraiser

An online fundraiser has been set up to help an Edmond police officer who is on life support after a suspect crashed a vehicle into him.

If you’d like to make a contribution to the GoFundMe page, click here.

OKCPS Community Meetings On School Bond

OKCPS is hosting community meetings to discuss how $900 million in school bonds would be used in the district.

For more information on when the meetings are happening, follow this link.



