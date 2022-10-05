Police: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed In SE OKC Drive-By Shooting

Police: Nine Year Old Killed In SE OKC Drive By Shooting

Oklahoma City police said a 9-year-old boy is dead after a suspected drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

According to police, the child was taken to Southwest Integris Medical Center after the 9-year-old was shot.

The child died a short time later, authorities said.

Officers said the investigations is in its early stages.

“We have homicide investigators out here on the scene, conducting a very thorough investigation and hopefully we will know more in the coming days,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Rob Robertson said. “They’re all bad, but when you have a child involved, it’s especially hard on the officers, as you can imagine.”

The name of the 9-year-old hasn’t yet been released.



