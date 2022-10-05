Police: Nine Year Old Killed In SE OKC Drive By Shooting


Wednesday, October 5th 2022, 5:45 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said a nine-year-old is dead after a suspected drive by shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

According to police, someone attempted to take the child to the Southwest Integris Medical Center after the nine-year-old was shot.

As far as the investigation goes, officers said things are in the early stages.

“We have homicide investigators out here on the scene, conducting a very thorough investigation and hopefully we will know more in the coming days,” OCPD Sgt. Rob Robertson said. “They’re all bad but when you have a child involved, it’s especially hard on the officers, as you can imagine.”

The name of that nine-year-old hasn’t yet been released. If you have any information, you’re asked to give police a call.
