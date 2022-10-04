OSDE: Student Transfer System A Success


Tuesday, October 4th 2022, 7:25 am

By: News 9


The state education department said its new system for transfer students is a success.

11,000 student transfer requests have been processed since the portal went online in January.

The portal lets students to request to transfer at any point in the school year completely online, with a limit to only two out-of-district transfers per year.
