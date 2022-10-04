Lion At OKC Zoo Gives Birth To 4 Cubs


Tuesday, October 4th 2022, 5:22 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

the Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes the birth of it's first litter African Lion cubs in 15 years.

Dunia, the zoo's 7-year old lioness, gave birth to four cubs on Sept. 26th.

All four recently received their initial vet exam, and the litter includes one male and three females.

The cubs will soon introduced to the rest of the pride, including their dad Hubert.
