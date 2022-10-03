By: News 9

Oklahoma Doctors Helping To Carry The Load In Hurricane Ian's Wake

A team of doctors left for Florida over the weekend to help people who were in the path of the hurricane.

Three doctors from OU Health's Oklahoma Children's Hospital left for Fort Myers, Florida over the weekend to aid in the disaster relief.

Many medical facilities were damaged by the storm, which is where the team stepped in.

The team said it plans to evacuate up to 75 pre-term babies out of damaged medical facilities.