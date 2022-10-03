Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative


Monday, October 3rd 2022, 6:38 am

The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins.

Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found.

According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park.

The OSBI is currently involved in the case, and are looking for leads.
