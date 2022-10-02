WATCH: Goats Take Boat Ride Down Chicago River

Sunday, October 2nd 2022, 11:14 am
A group of goats are celebrating the end of summer with a boat ride down the Chicago River.
Nearly 200 goats helped an electric company clear the vegetation around hard to reach power lines.
This avoided outages and service disruptions.
The company said the goats cut the time and costs in half as well as keep crews out of harm's way -- reducing safety risks.
