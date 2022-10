By: News 9

Movie Filming At Jones High School Looking For Extras

-

A movie that’s being filmed at Jones High School is in need of extras.

Production needs both students and chaperones to show up camera ready Sunday at 1 p.m. to help to pull off an 1980s themed prom.

Retro-themed tuxedos and dresses are encouraged.

Food and drinks will be provided to extras.

To sign up, click here.