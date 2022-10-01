OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe

Saturday, October 1st 2022, 8:43 am
**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman.
Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police.
**The previous report can be read below**
An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the area of 1215 Northwest 80th Street.
OHP said she was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and yellow leggings.
Wetz recently had a heart surgery and requires medication, according to troopers.
