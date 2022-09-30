OKC Metro Law Enforcement Raising Money For Special Olympics With Coffee Shop Event

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City metro law enforcement is coming together Saturday for an event that is raising money for Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The event, "Cops on a Coffee Shop," will take place at 7 a.m. at the Black Rifle Coffee shop locations in Moore and Oklahoma City.

OKC Deputy Chief Brian Jennings, Moore Deputy Chief Blake Green, Special Olympics athletes Madi Madory and Taylor Brown, and Chris Oldham from the Black Rifle Coffee shop joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the event.

News 9's Storme Jones and Natalie Cruz will join the event to help raise $20,000.

To donate, click here.