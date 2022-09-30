I-35 Closed For Resurfacing Until Oct. 3


Friday, September 30th 2022, 4:25 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Workers will close all northbound lanes from the Fort Smith Junction at I-40 up to I-44 starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and will stay closed until 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure will allow workers to resurface the highway and fill gaps and potholes.

Workers had previously closed the southbound lanes for the same reason last weekend.
