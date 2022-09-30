I-35 Closed For Resurfacing Until Oct. 3

Friday, September 30th 2022, 4:25 am
Workers will close all northbound lanes from the Fort Smith Junction at I-40 up to I-44 starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and will stay closed until 6 a.m. Monday.
The closure will allow workers to resurface the highway and fill gaps and potholes.
Workers had previously closed the southbound lanes for the same reason last weekend.
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
September 30th, 2022