Patient Reacts To Integris’ Plan To Close Bennett Fertility Institute

Integris Baptist announced earlier this week their plans to close Bennett Fertility Institute. The facility is one of the few place’s families can access IVF treatment in the state. There are three clinics in OKC including Bennett and then two options in Tulsa.

“That reproductive trauma of all the loss and the roadblocks that always seem to happen,” said Bethany Rodriguez, a Patient at Bennett Fertility Institute.

It’s a heartbreaking journey upon which one in eight women like Bethany Rodriguez embark on.

“I’ve been struggling with infertility for about seven years now…many years of natural trying and then I have done medicated cycles and then IVF since 2020,” she said.

A journey on its 5th round, only got more complicated when Integris Baptist announced plans to close the Bennett Fertility Institute.

Earlier this week their spokesperson said in a statement:

“We regrettably confirm that the Bennett Fertility Institute will be closing as of Dec. 31, 2022. The Bennett Fertility Institute has been providing advanced fertility treatments since 1985. The physicians and clinicians at Bennett Fertility Institute have made the gift of parenthood a reality for thousands of families.

Our top priority is patient care, which includes completing fertility cycles for our patients who are currently scheduled through December. Additionally, we are committed to working with our patients to transfer their care to other highly respected fertility clinics in our market, and safely transferring all embryos, oocytes/donor eggs, and sperm currently being stored at the BFI laboratory.”

“I did get lucky with finding out that they’re potentially closing in December, I already had another transfer on the books at the end of October,” she said.

After hearing the news from her doctor, she said a wave of emotion came over her.

“Just a lot of fear and uncertainty and the possibility of going back to the unknown again, waiting, and trying to figure out your steps,” said Rodriguez.

Doctors at the institute say they are doing everything they can to stay open.

“I adore Dr. Reshef he has just made me feel at peace when I found out the news,” she said.

“Oklahomans deserve excellence and Oklahomans have received excellence,” said Dr. Eli Reshef, a Reproductive Specialist.

The Doctor who is with Bennett and also sees patients on his own, said even with the closure he will still be able to help women with fertility treatments.

“We will do the upmost and the best we can to keep the doors open and provide IVF but other services that we are providing right now are not going away,” he said.

“I am going to keep fighting for my future and the future of mine and my husband’s family,” said Rodriguez.

Only 19 states have a mandate for some type of infertility benefits. Twelve of those have mandates for IVF coverage. Currently, Oklahoma does not have any type of mandates in place.



