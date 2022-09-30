ORU Postpones Men's Soccer Game After Student-Athlete Dies


Thursday, September 29th 2022, 7:34 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oral Roberts Athletic Department has announced the postponement of the men's soccer home game slated for Saturday, October 1 against St. Thomas.

Due to the devastating loss of men's soccer student-athlete Eugene Quaynor, ORU Athletic administration, men's soccer coaches and Summit League officials have decided to postpone Saturday's Summit League match against St. Thomas.

A new date for the match has not yet been decided and will be announced at a later date.
