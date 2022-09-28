Temps Stick Around High 80s Statewide As Burn Bans Continue


Wednesday, September 28th 2022, 6:50 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

We have another sunny and hot day ahead across Oklahoma. Highs will climb into the 80s and 90s.

Temps and wind throughout the day.

It will be cooler in the northwest where a north breeze will keep it in the low 80s.

Temps across the state Wednesday.

Any time the winds ramp up the fire dangers ramps up. We are so dry across the state and the drought continues to get worse. The list of counties under a burn ban continues to grow. 

Burn bans currently across the state.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the 50s and 60s, and the winds will ramp up some before relaxing again tomorrow.

Low temps for Wednesday night.
