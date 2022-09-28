Temps Stick Around High 80s Statewide As Burn Bans Continue

-

We have another sunny and hot day ahead across Oklahoma. Highs will climb into the 80s and 90s.

It will be cooler in the northwest where a north breeze will keep it in the low 80s.

Any time the winds ramp up the fire dangers ramps up. We are so dry across the state and the drought continues to get worse. The list of counties under a burn ban continues to grow.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the 50s and 60s, and the winds will ramp up some before relaxing again tomorrow.