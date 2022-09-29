First-Ever ‘Fall Film Series’ To Kick Off In Oklahoma City Sept. 30

-

Fall weather has finally started to make an appearance, especially during the evenings and early mornings, and what better way to enjoy the change than with an outdoor movie.

The inaugural “Fall Film Series,” co-hosted by the Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department and the Greater Oklahoma City Parks and Trails Foundation, is in full swing. It will be showing flicks for the next three Fridays.

Each individual movie night will be hosted at a different park in Oklahoma City.

The movie nights are free to attend, and all are welcome to attend.

All guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy time with neighbors, family and friends in the wonderful parks that the city has to offer.

Greater Oklahoma City Parks executive director Marsha Funk described the film series as a fun event for the organization.

"We are really excited to be champions of this movie event because it brings the community together," Funk said. "It brings people together in their neighborhoods together, and you really have to see the smiles on the faces of the children and the grandparents and all ages in between to love this as much as we do."

Movies will begin at sunset with pre-movie activities. In case of inclement weather, another date will be posted on the OKC Parks Facebook page.

This week's movie will be School of Rock. It will be shown at Bicentennial Park.

For a full list of movies and locations for the series, click here.